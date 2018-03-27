Dottie West, Ricky Skaggs & Johnny Gimble Named To Country Music Hall Of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Dottie West, Johnny Gimble and Ricky Skaggs were named as this year’s inductees to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood announced the 2018 class Tuesday morning in Nashville.

McMinnville native Dottie West was chosen as this year’s inductee in the Veterans Era. She was the first female Country artist to win a Grammy. Her duet partners Kenny Rogers, Jim Reeves and Don Gibson have already been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Fiddle player Johnny Gimble was selected for the Recording and/or Touring Musician category. Throughout his famed career, he received 15 CMA nominations.

Rounding out this year’s class was Ricky Skaggs, who was selected as the Modern Era Artist inductee. He’s won eight CMA Awards and 15 Recording Academy trophies.