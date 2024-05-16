Double shooting at Murfreesboro gas station puts innocent bystanders at risk

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting at a gas station in Murfreesboro.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the 7-Eleven Exxon on Joe B Jackson Parkway. Police say two men towing a car with their Ford F-150, but they stopped at the 7-Eleven because they were having mechanical issues with their truck.

Murfreesboro police say when they stopped at the business a silver Mercedes parked near them. Two men got out of the car to confront the two guys with the truck.

The police report says one of the guys from the truck pulled a gun and shot the other two. One of the victims ran into the store for help.

26-year-old Juan Charco was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

We're told Charco's brother was taken for questioning but released. Charges against him could be pending as the investigation progresses. Police say none of the people involved in the shooting were from Murfreesboro.