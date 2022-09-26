Dough knot forget to floss! Free food for good hygiene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A dental startup at Hill Center Five Points is partnering with a popular Nashville pizzeria to serve up their "hospitality mindset to oral health" with a side of free garlic knots.

Tend and Five Points Pizza will provide complimentary garlic knots this Wednesday and Thursday, September 28 and 29, for all dine-in customers at Five Point Pizza's East Nashville location in the 1000 block of Woodland Street. This event does not extend to the west Nashville Five Points Pizza location.

Tend Dental Care currently has 22 locations providing service in 4 cities, boasting a "clinical team that educates, encourages and never judges — garlic breath and all."

Tend's new location in the 900 block of Woodland Street will open this Wednesday for any new patients.

Parthenon Public Relations