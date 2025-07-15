Dover mom helps make push for Childhood Cancer Awareness License Plate in Tennessee

DOVER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some Tennessee families affected by childhood cancer are working to raise awareness through specialty license plates, but they need more support to make it happen.

The American Childhood Cancer Organization and The Grayson Foundation have partnered to create childhood cancer awareness license plates for Tennessee, but they need 1,000 pre-orders before production can begin.

In Dover, Tennessee, 7-year-old Jason Corriveau is a super active kid.

At first glance, you'd never know he's fought a battle over the past year.

It all started last August.

“He went to a birthday party on a trampoline, and he got kicked in the stomach,” said Sarah Derrigo, Jason's mom.

That led to a trip to the hospital and a startling diagnosis.

"Biopsy confirmed the fact that it was Wilms' Tumor," Derrigo said.

It's a form of kidney cancer, and a lengthy treatment followed.

"Several rounds of chemo, radiation," Derrigo said.

It's a difficult journey that some may not fully comprehend without experiencing it up close.

"I honestly, even myself, before my son got diagnosed with cancer, didn't really know the full struggle that families go through,” Derrrigo said.

Derrigo is one of many moms getting the word out, asking people to order the Childhood Cancer Awareness Specialty License Plate in Tennessee.

The American Childhood Cancer Organization and The Grayson Foundation have partnered together for the effort.

Both organizations work to provide help for children fighting cancer and their families.

According to its website, the American Childhood Cancer Organization has been around since 1970. They are dedicated to making childhood cancer a national health priority by shaping policy, supporting research, raising awareness, and more.

The Grayson Foundation is based in Cleveland, Tennessee — click here for more information about their efforts to help folks impacted by childhood cancer.

For the Childhood Cancer Awareness License Plates to be made, a minimum of 1,000 pre-orders are required. So far, around 500 have been pre-ordered.

Click here for information on pre-ordering a Childhood Cancer Awareness Specialty License Plate.

Do you have a healthcare story to share? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.