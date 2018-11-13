Downed power lines snarl traffic in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - Downed power lines have caused significant delays in Hermitage as drivers seek to find an alternate route.

The incident was reported Tuesday morning on Old Hickory Boulevard just before Andrew Jackson Parkway.

Power lines are completely blocking Old Hickory Blvd just past Juarez St. before you hit Andrew Jackson Pkwy in Hermitage. Police think a transformer blew. The cars you see in the media got stuck trying to turn around. @NC5_RSchleicher pic.twitter.com/oFRwKcXKiZ — Blayke Roznowski (@NC5_Blayke) November 13, 2018

Officials initially believed a crash knocked down the wires. However, they now think a blown transformer may have caused the issue.

The delays were worsened when a few drivers tried to turn around in the median and got stuck.

Drivers should avoid the area.

