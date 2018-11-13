Downed power lines snarl traffic in Hermitage

6:42 AM, Nov 13, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - Downed power lines have caused significant delays in Hermitage as drivers seek to find an alternate route. 

The incident was reported Tuesday morning on Old Hickory Boulevard just before Andrew Jackson Parkway. 

Officials initially believed a crash knocked down the wires. However, they now think a blown transformer may have caused the issue. 

The delays were worsened when a few drivers tried to turn around in the median and got stuck. 

Drivers should avoid the area. 
 

