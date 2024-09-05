Downtown East Loop on I-24 to be closed this weekend due to resurfacing, repairs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is conducting full road closures this weekend from September 6 at 8 p.m. through Monday, September 9 at 5 a.m.

The crews will also conduct the same closure from Friday, September 27 at 8 p.m. until Monday, September 30 at 5 a.m.

This is to resurface I-24 and repair bridge expansion joints.

There will be a detour to the west loop.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.