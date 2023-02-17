Downtown loop ramp onto Interstate 65 South down to one lane after pothole on bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 210 exit ramp for Interstate 65 is down to one lane Friday night due to a large pothole on the bridge on 8th Avenue, Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said.

This comes from concrete deterioration on the bridge, which is still safe to cross. However, to prevent further damage to the bridge and vehicles that cross it, the traffic will shift to the right lane. The on-ramp from Demonbreun Street onto I-40/I-65 will also be closed to lessen interstate input.

TDOT

Due to the nature and location of the damage, an emergency contract and possibly a full closure might happen to make the necessary repairs. TDOT is working to secure a contract while crews implement the traffic plan out of an abundance of caution.