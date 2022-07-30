Downtown Nashville transforms for Music City Grand Prix.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music City Grand Prix is less than a week away and fans can already see big changes downtown. It runs August 4-7. Last year, the inaugural event drew more than 100,000 people.

For the past several weeks crews have been busy putting up barriers and building the grandstands. Road closures begin Sunday around Nissan and will only grow from there.

This year’s race weekend kicks off on Thursday with FanFest on Broadway. Fans will be able to see cars on display, sponsor displays, Stadium SUPER Trucks performing and more.

Smaller races will be happening Friday and Saturday, all leading up to the big Grand Prix on Sunday.

It made history last year as drivers crossed the Cumberland River on the Korean Vets bridge. It will do the same this year with some minor tweaks like widening some corners.

Tim McGraw will be headlining a show Saturday night and Brantley Gilbert and Carly Pearce will headline on Sunday.

You can purchase tickets here.