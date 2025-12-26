Dozens of animals rescued from wrecked trailers on Christmas Eve

Dozens of animals are safe this Christmas thanks to the work of Animal Rescue Corps.

Rescue crews traveled to Missouri after finding 36 dogs and five cats living outdoors in wrecked trailers without proper care. Five puppies were found dead. Animal Rescue Corps said the case involved an elderly caretaker without electricity or running water who was overwhelmed caring for dumped and homeless animals. Crews said he walked about a quarter mile each day to get water and went without so he could buy food.

The animals were taken to the rescue’s emergency shelter in Gallatin for care before being put up for adoption.

