Dozens of fans wait more than 20 hours outside Bicentennial Mall for a popular influencer pop-up shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Early Saturday morning dozens of fans lined up early for a popular influencer’s visit to Nashville. One fan says she waited since 3 p.m. Friday outside the Bicentennial Mall.

The influencer they waited for is Daryl-Ann Denner. She’s hosting a pop-up shop event at Bicentennial Mall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The first fifty fans will receive swag bags. The event is for Denner's brand Nuuds, which carries high-quality basic clothing pieces in a variety of nude colors that match all skin tones.

Fans showed up to the line with lawn chairs and blankets. Many fans were asleep in the grass to pass the time.

The pop-up shop continues Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.