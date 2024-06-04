Dozens of firearms stolen in smash-and-grab at Murfreesboro gun shop

MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WTVF) — In the early hours of Saturday, a smash-and-grab burglary at Bullseye Gun and Range leaves the Murfreesboro community on edge. The entire incident, caught on surveillance cameras, saw dozens of firearms stolen from the family-owned business.

According to Murfreesboro Police, the thieves used a stolen car to ram through the front gate of the store, leaving a trail of destruction in their path.

The suspects then quickly grabbed weapons and escaped in another stolen vehicle waiting nearby. They were in out in roughly a minute.

Alex Gregory, co-owner of Bullseye Gun and Range, says she and husband received the alarming call from their security company around 4 a.m.

“There was glass everywhere, the front desk was destroyed, our computer systems were damaged. It looked like a tornado had torn through here,” Gregory said.

Despite the extensive damage, the Gregorys were determined to reopen the store as quickly as possible.

“We’re a small, family-owned business,” Gregory said. “We were down on Saturday, missing inventory, and dealing with significant damage. But it’s important for us to continue serving our community.”

Surveillance footage reveals the harrowing moments when the suspects rammed the store's doors with a stolen car, raced inside, and made off with an array of firearms.

The suspects managed to breach multiple security measures, including a front gate and bars across the windows.

The owners are deeply concerned about the stolen firearms falling into the wrong hands and are urging the community to help in recovering them.

Officers arrived at the scene within minutes of the break-in, but the suspects had already fled.

Police reported a third individual waiting outside in a dark-colored four-door sedan, which served as the getaway vehicle.

Murfreesboro Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the case. They are appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the identification and capture of the perpetrators.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or via email at 0499@murfreesborotn.gov.