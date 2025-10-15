Dozens of Metro Schools students to get free shoes and tour of Predators' facilities during Soles4Souls event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of Metro Nashville school aged children will receive brand new shoes and an exclusive tour of the Nashville Predators' facilities Wednesday.

It's a part of the annual Soles-4-Souls event that helps so many children who, without their help, may go without shoes or clothing.

The nonprofit's shoe distribution will start at 9 am at Bridgestone Arena. Following the fitting, the Predators Foundation will provide a guided tour of the facilities. This distribution event is one of many pieces to Soles4Souls’ 4EveryKid program committed to providing brand-new athletic shoes to students experiencing homelessness across the United States.

The event is invite-only and not open to the public. Organizers have planned out how students were selected for the event. Since 2006, Soles4Souls has distributed more than 112 million pairs of shoes and pieces of clothing in 139 countries.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.