Dozens of Nashville schools participate in annual Walk to School day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Students and teachers from dozens of Metro Nashville schools participated in a community walk on Wednesday morning as part of the annual Walk to School Day.

The event is part of Walk Bike Nashville's Safe Routes to School program, which encourages kids to be active and advocates for children to have safe pathways to walk or bike to school.

In its 21st year, more than 45 schools in the Nashville area participated in the event.

Students from Napier Elementary gathered at the Nashville Public Library's Pruitt Branch to walk to school together. They were met by members of the Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands and NewsChannel 5's Senior Meteorologist Lelan Statom.