Dozens of Nashville teachers have not received their paychecks. Here's what the problem is.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — They've been on the job for weeks, but dozens Metro Nashville Public School teachers have reported they've not been paid.

MNPS officials said they are working as fast as possible to fix the situation, and are aware of the problem. They added they are working to process new hires and transfer teachers. Prior to the school year's start, MNPS had 250 vacancies in the classroom.

By the district's calculation, 80 employees are stuck somewhere in the payment process.

"Our human resources team has been working nights and weekends to process the new hire and transfer paperwork for teachers to ensure they are being paid for their work," MNPS spokesperson Sean Braisted said. "We deeply regret any delays in payment for teachers or staff, but all employees will be paid for the work they performed."

The Metro Nashville Education Association — the local teacher's union — said it hoped everything can be sorted out soon.

"It is a huge financial hardship, especially for our brand-new teachers who, you know, maybe graduated in the spring have had some sort of filler job over the summer, coming in getting a real paycheck, and then missing two paychecks at the first of the year," said Michele Sheriff, MNEA President.

Sheriff says MNEA has received emails daily from teachers asking about their paychecks.