Dozens of parents attend heated Williamson Co. School Board meeting

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of parents filled a special-called Williamson County School Board meeting at which board members are expected to decide the district's COVID-19 safety guidelines, specifically face masks.

Many doctors and parents have been very vocal about the change they'd like to see happen - some are asking the board to reinstate the mandate and others are asking to give parents the choice.

A large crowd of people filled the room and many others gathered outside of the building. The board is expected to allow a total of 30 people to give public comments. Each person was allowed one minute to speak.

WTVF Parents wait for Williamson County School Board meeting to begin.

The board chairwoman had to ask the crowd to be quiet while people spoke several times.

There is currently not a mask mandate for students and classes are underway. However, the delta variant has caused a large spike in COVID-19 cases in the mid-state, and districts are having to face the decision of whether or not to require masks.

Superintendent Jason Golden recommended to the board that students staff and visitors at the district's elementary schools be required to wear masks. Several members of the crowd immediately shouted boos and some yelled "coward."

He said over the course of the first three days of the new school year, a total of 27 elementary students have contracted COVID-19.

The board chair asked a deputy to remove a man she said was continuously being disruptive, and that's when the crowd erupted in chants. Many of them left the room while shouting at board members.

