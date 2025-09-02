Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dozens of people spent their Labor Day protesting ICE in Nashville

Dozens of people spent their Labor Day protesting ICE in Nashville. Many gathered at the ICE field office marking the first day of the National Guard's contract to assist ICE.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many gathered at the ICE field office on Labor Day marking the first day of the National Guard's contract to assist ICE.

The main point of contention is the National Guard's role in all of this.

Monday marked the first day of the National Guard's contract with ICE, but demonstrators argue that immigration enforcement isn't the National Guard's role and it doesn't make communities safer.

But Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says this is part of a larger effort to help cities like Nashville address illegal activity. Meantime after deploying the National Guard to D.C., Noem says she has not ruled out expanding immigration enforcement operations to cities throughout the U.S.

Tennessee has sent National Guard troops to D.C. at the president's request.

Governor Lee says there haven't been any conversations with the president or his team about sending troops to our state for crime reduction.

