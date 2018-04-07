Dozens Of Trees Planted Along Greenway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One of Nashville's greenways got a facelift with more than 50 new trees planted in Whites Creek.
A total of 52 trees were planted Friday by Metro Public Works officials and UPS employees near the Ewing River in the Whites Creek area.
They were placed within a three-acre easement that was dedicated to Metro Nashville Parks by UPS in 2016. UPS teamed up with Keep America Beautiful to provide the grant for the trees. And officials say they weren't just planted for looks.
"Our urban forest is very important for the health of our community. It makes Nashville more resilient; so every time we have one of these community tree plantings, we are adding to the urban forest and we're making our city healthier," said Jennifer Smith.
The trees will provide storm water management and improve water quality.