Dr. Glenda Glover announces retirement as President of Tennessee State University

Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover
Jordan Powell/WTVF
TSU President Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover testifies before a Senate Ad Hoc Committee Thursday.
Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover
Posted at 11:05 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 12:07:16-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover has announced her retirement as President of Tennessee State University.

Glover has served as president since January 2013 where she was the university's first female president.

Over the course of the past decade, Dr. Glover worked as a member of a number of professional, civic and nonprofit organizations. She also received the Thurgood Marshall College Fund Education Leadership Award as the 2018 HBCU President of the Year.

In 2022, she was appointed as Vice Chair of the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities by President Joe Biden.

Glover is retiring from TSU effective in Spring 2024.

