Dr. Lisa Piercey to step down as commissioner of Tennessee Department of Health

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey gives an update on the state's fight against COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Posted at 1:03 PM, Apr 28, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dr. Lisa Piercey will step down from her position as commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health.

Piercey's departure from her current role will be effective May 31, as she enters a new role in the private sector. Gov. Bill Lee will name a successor in the coming weeks.

Piercey joined Lee's cabinet when he took office in January 2019.

"Lisa led our state’s health response through one of the most challenging crises Tennessee has faced, and I commend her faithful service to Tennesseans," Lee said. "She has played an invaluable role in my cabinet, and I wish her much success as she enters the private sector."

She spent a decade working in health systems operations, including as executive vice president of West Tennessee Healthcare.

