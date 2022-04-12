'Dr. Potato Head,' dog from Nashville, wins Nationwide's Wacky Pet Name contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "Dr. Potato Head," a French bulldog from Nashville, has been named the winner of Nationwide's Wacky Pet Name contest.

The nearly 1-year-old pup was selected out of nine finalists in the dog category in a public vote.

In the cat category, "Pickles McButterpants the Muffin Slayer" from Gardiner, Maine, was named the winner.

Nationwide Dr. Potato Head and Pickles McButterpants the Muffin Slayer.

Owner Dalton Hamilton said "Dr. P" is a playful pup who loves cuddles.

When asked how Hamilton came up with the name, he said he knew he wanted it to be humorous.

"My girlfriend suggested Mr. Potato Head, and I said 'doctor'… because he has credentials, you know?" Hamilton said. "And then we just went down the rabbit hole of all of the possible names we could call him from that."

Hamilton and the owner of Pickles McButterpants the Muffin Slayer will each receive a grand prize for winning. They will be given a custom canvas portrait of their pet, a one-year subscription for a monthly delivery of pet toys and treats and a $100 reward redeemable for gift cards at various retailers.