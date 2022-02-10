Driver accidentally hits elementary school during dismissal

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A vehicle ran into Southside Elementary School Thursday afternoon during afternoon dismissal.

According to Wilson County Schools, there were no injuries reported.

Preliminary information gathered by the district shows the incident was unintentional.

The district says there is some structural damage where the accident occurred.

Families of Southside Elementary students will receive information about student arrival and dismissal locations going forward.

No delays or cancellations are expected at the school.