Driver Arrested In Murfreesboro Pike Hit-&-Run

Witness To Wreck Helped To Detain Driver

11:07 AM, Mar 18, 2018

Nashville, Tenn. - Police arrested a driver who took off after hitting a pedestrian on Murfreesboro Pike on Saturday.

The wreck happened near Plus Park Blvd. just before 5:30 a.m.

Police said Louis Arturo Centeno Tobar struck a woman who was walking and sped away.

A man who witnessed the wreck, followed and detained him until officers arrived.

The woman was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in critical condition.

Officers said damage to the vehicle was consistent with hitting a person and the driver admitted to the accident.

Tobar was arrested on several charges including vehicular assault and DUI. 

 

 

 

