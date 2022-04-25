Watch
Driver charged after deadly crash on Bell Road

Posted at 5:15 PM, Apr 25, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police Nashville Department authorities charged one man with vehicular homicide after a head-on collision on Bell Road this weekend.

Police said Freddie Smith, 23, was driving north in a Kia Optima when a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck traveling south on Bell Road crossed the double yellow lines and struck the Optima. Smith died at the scene.

Daniel Rocha-Villanueva, 25, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Per police, Rocha-Villanueva showed several indicators of impairment and admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the crash. A search warrant was obtained for his blood.

Upon his release from the hospital, police said authorities will charge Rocha-Villanueva with vehicular homicide by intoxication, driving without a license and failure to provide proof of insurance.

