Driver charged in DUI crash that killed teenager

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police officials charged a Hermitage man in a DUI crash that killed a 17-year-old.

Investigators charged 40-year-old Richard Charles Griffin II, with 3rd offense DUI, aggravated assault involving death, aggravated assault involving serious injury and marijuana possession. Ameria Johnson, 17, died in the crash.

MNPD Richard Griffin II

Photo: Metro Police Dept.

Griffin was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe east on State Route 45 when a 1996 westbound Toyota Corolla tried to turn left onto Rio Vista Drive and pulled into the Tahoe’s path.

Johnson, the passenger in the Corolla, was killed when the Tahoe hit her side of the vehicle. The driver of the Corolla, 18-year-old Omar Mitchell Jr., of Madison, was seriously injured and transported to Skyline Medical Center.

Griffin refused medical treatment, according to police. Officials say he showed indicators of impairment and admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana before the crash.

About four grams of marijuana were found in his pocket. A blood sample from Griffin will be tested for alcohol and drug content.

Police say charges against Mitchell are pending. Mitchell failed to yield the right of way to the Tahoe, had a learner’s permit and was not lawfully operating the Corolla due to the absence of a licensed driver, according to police.