Driver comes forward in Nashville hit and run case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police believe they know the driver in a deadly hit-and-run that happened Tuesday night.
A 38-year-old man has come forward telling police he's the driver of the Jeep involved in this case.
Police say that person told them he thought he hit a speed bump Tuesday night while driving along Doctor DB Todd Boulevard.
Instead, he actually hit a man who was lying in the roadway.
That victim, 67-year-old Jerry Crutcher was taken to the hospital once he was found and later died there.
Police tell us charges are pending as the investigation continues.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.
