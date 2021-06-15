Driver crashes into Ozeki Grill and Thai Kitchen in Nolensville

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A car crashed into Ozeki Grill and Thai Kitchen in Nolensville Monday night, barely missing patrons eating inside.

Craig Utley was with his wife and neighbor when the driver crashed into the side of the building right where they were sitting.

Craig Utley Car crashes into Ozeki Grill and Thai Kitchen

Utley said the driver was turning onto Nolensville Road from Rocky Fork, cutting in front of a dump truck, but overcorrected and hit the building. The driver told Nolensville Police he didn't see the truck until the last minute and jumped the curb into the building while trying to avoid the truck.

Utley said smoke started pouring into the building and everyone ran out of the restaurant. He said it was a frightening few seconds, but was grateful no one was hurt.