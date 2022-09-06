Driver crashes on Nolensville Pike after fleeing hit-and-run, resulting in partial road closure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police responded to the 6000 block of Nolensville Pike Tuesday afternoon after a major crash.

Officials said that investigations began after officers responded to 6211 Nolensville Pike following a hit-and-run accident. Police reported that a driver in a black pickup truck hit a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The pedestrian has serious injuries from this crash.

Then, after fleeing the scene, the driver got into another crash near the Porter House Drive area of Nolensville Pike. The truck driver also sustained serious injuries from the crash.

A large portion of the area is closed because of the second crash. Metro Police tweeted and asked drivers to be mindful of the road closure.

Nolensville Pike in South Nashville is closed in the 6200 block due to a fatal crash. The closure is in the area of Porter House Drive. Please be mindful of this closure and the detours now in place. pic.twitter.com/4tBB0fGRub — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 6, 2022

A fatality team is responding and on the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

