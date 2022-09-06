Watch Now
Driver crashes on Nolensville Pike after fleeing hit-and-run, resulting in partial road closure

Posted at 3:59 PM, Sep 06, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Police responded to the 6000 block of Nolensville Pike Tuesday afternoon after a major crash.

Officials said that investigations began after officers responded to 6211 Nolensville Pike following a hit-and-run accident. Police reported that a driver in a black pickup truck hit a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The pedestrian has serious injuries from this crash.

Then, after fleeing the scene, the driver got into another crash near the Porter House Drive area of Nolensville Pike. The truck driver also sustained serious injuries from the crash.

A large portion of the area is closed because of the second crash. Metro Police tweeted and asked drivers to be mindful of the road closure.

A fatality team is responding and on the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update as more details are made available.

