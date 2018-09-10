Driver Critically Hurt In Nashville Crash On I-65

FLW issued September 9 at 11:20PM CDT expiring September 10 at 1:09PM CDT in effect for: Carter, Greenup

FLW issued September 9 at 9:49PM CDT expiring September 12 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Pendleton

FLW issued September 9 at 8:47PM CDT expiring September 10 at 9:24PM CDT in effect for: Harrison

FLY issued September 9 at 5:49PM CDT expiring September 13 at 5:47PM CDT in effect for: Estill, Powell

FFA issued September 9 at 2:49PM CDT expiring September 10 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Lewis, Mason

FLW issued September 9 at 1:54PM CDT expiring September 12 at 8:17AM CDT in effect for: Nicholas, Robertson

FLW issued September 9 at 11:12AM CDT expiring September 10 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Bourbon

FFA issued September 9 at 9:40AM CDT expiring September 10 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson

FLW issued September 9 at 6:56AM CDT expiring September 10 at 6:01AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen

FFA issued September 8 at 9:34PM CDT expiring September 10 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson

FFA issued September 8 at 2:32PM CDT expiring September 10 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Lewis, Mason, Robertson

FAA issued September 8 at 1:54PM CDT expiring September 10 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence

FFA issued September 8 at 9:21AM CDT expiring September 10 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton

FFA issued September 8 at 2:04AM CDT expiring September 10 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Bracken, Grant, Owen, Pendleton

FFA issued September 7 at 2:38AM CDT expiring September 10 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Kenton