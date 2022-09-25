Driver dies after hitting semi truck in Smith County

NEW MIDDLETON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A driver was killed after rear-ending a semi truck in Smith County on Saturday.

Smith County Rescue Squad and EMS responded to the scene on Highway 261 at 4:00 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, officials determined that the driver of a passenger truck had died. The driver had struck the rear end of a semi truck on the shoulder of the road.

Members of the Rescue Squad worked to remove the driver from the passenger truck.

Smith County Rescue Squad

The semi had pulled over before the crash took place because of mechanical issues. Officials report that the semi driver had deployed his safety markers when the accident occurred.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating this crash. No further information is available at this time.