Driver dies after single-vehicle crash on Popular Creek Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman has died after a single-vehicle car crash on Popular Creek Road Monday night near Rolling River Parkway.

Metro Nashville Police say that Echo D. Cummins, 33, was traveling west when her Nissan Maxima went off the right side of the road at a curve.

Cummins overcorrected her vehicle, moving to the left side of the road, and struck a utility pole.

Cummins was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Witnesses told police that Cummins had been driving erratically prior to the crash.