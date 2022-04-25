Watch
Driver faces charges following fatal car crash on Bell Road

Posted at 12:06 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 13:06:22-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A driver will be charged with vehicular homicide once he is released from the hospital. The fatal head-on crash took place on Bell Road near Ned Shelton Road on Sunday night.

Metro police say that 23-year-old Freddie Smith was driving North on Bell Road in a Kia Optima when a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling South. The Silverado crossed the double yellow lines and struck the Optima. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

25-year-old Daniel Rocha-Villanueva was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Rocha-Villanueva showed several signs of impairment and admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the crash.

A search warrant was obtained for his blood.

Once he is released, Rocha-Villanueva will be charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, driving without a license, and failure to provide proof of insurance.

