Driver Hits Officer With Truck During Road Rage Incident

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A man hit an officer with his truck when he sped away from a traffic stop over a road rage incident.

Herbert Barry Clark was arrested the evening of December 23. He escaped officers' pursuit after the traffic stop but was later taken into custody.

The incident reportedly began around noon that day when police received a road rage complaint about Clark following a car, with a family of five inside, from the Paris Landing Bridge all the way to Clarksville.

Clark was reportedly behind their car flashing his headlights and making hand gestures for them to pull over, but the family was in fear for their safety.

During the 911 call, the family made a plan to meet officers at the intersection of Woodale Drive and Lafayette Road with Clark’s vehicle still behind them.

Officers tried to have him get out of his truck and told him to put the truck in park, but instead of complying, he put it in drive and accelerated, spinning the wheels uncontrollably and hit the family’s vehicle.

He then placed the pickup in reverse, smashing into a patrol car and knocking an officer to the ground.

Officials said the officer would have most likely been run over if it had not been for the placement of the patrol cars at the scene. Clark then fled from the scene.

The police pursued the pickup, but called off the pursuit due to Clark’s reckless driving endangering the public. Clark was arrested later in the day by Paris Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI and evading police.

After being released, 63-year-old Clark was brought back to Clarksville and booked into Montgomery County Jail for aggravated assault, reckless driving,evading,resisting arrest,duty to give information/render aid and leaving the scene of an injury accident.

His bond was set for $50,000.