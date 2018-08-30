Driver Hospitalized In Bellevue Crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash on Highway 70 in Bellevue early Thursday.

The crash happened on Highway 70 South near Old Hickory Boulevard at about 1:45a.m.

Investigators said two people were in the car when it crashed into a ditch. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The driver was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The extent of his injuries is unknown, however our NewsChannel 5 crew saw him being taken away in a stretcher.

The passenger was not injured.