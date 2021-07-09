Watch
Driver in deadly Nashville crash surrenders to police

WTVF
Posted at 10:24 PM, Jul 08, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman surrendered to Metro Police officials Thursday on a vehicular homicide charge in connection to a deadly crash on I-40.

Police say Lindsay Russell was driving while intoxicated when she crashed I-40 East near the Nashville International Airport on March 6.

Russell was driving when she rear-ended an SUV, according to police. Her passenger, 26-year-old Morgan Graves, was not wearing a seat belt and died from her injuries.

Her blood alcohol content was found to be .179% - more than double the legal limit.

Russell also faces charges of vehicular assault and an open container violation.

