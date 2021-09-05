Driver in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian sought by Metro police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigators are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash overnight.

Metro police said a man had crossed Nolensville Pike around 12:45 a.m. when he was then hit near the curb by the driver of a vehicle. The 47-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was a gray or beige older model SUV or van. Evidence from the scene suggests the vehicle could possibly be a 2005 to 2009 Chevrolet Uplander or Pontiac Montana. Metro police said the vehicle will have front-end damage to the grill and possibly a missing windshield wiper.

If you have any information on this crash, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.