Driver in Smyrna hit-and-run that left pedestrian severely injured sought by police

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Smyrna police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian severely injured.

Officers said a car hit a pedestrian who was walking on Mitchell Avenue at Fairview Avenue on February 2 just before 6 p.m. The driver left the area without stopping.

Police released a video of the pedestrian walking before they were hit on the department's Facebook page.

Investigators believe the vehicle may be a darker-colored Dodge Charger or a similar vehicle. The car may have damage on the right front corner.

Smyrna police released the following photos of the vehicle in question:

Anyone with information on who was driving this vehicle is asked to call Detective Steve Martin at 615-267-5432.