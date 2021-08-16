Driver killed in crash with school bus in Dickson County; no other injuries reported

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said a driver was killed in a crash with a school bus in Dickson County. No other injuries were reported.

THP officials said they are investigating the crash, which happened Monday morning. The exact location of the wreck wasn’t immediately available.

The cause of the crash also remains unclear. THP said the driver of the other vehicle was killed. One child was on the school bus at the time but was not hurt.

No other details were known.