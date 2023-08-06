Driver killed in head-on crash on Hillsboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday Night.

Metro Police responded to the scene on Hillsboro Pike near Old Hickory Boulevard around 9 p.m.

Early investigations show that Alan Baker, 64, was driving a Lincoln MKC on Hillsboro Pike when the vehicle crossed the double yellow line and struck a Jeep Wrangler head-on. Officials say that the headlights of the Lincoln MKC were off at the time of the incident.

Baker was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

The 34-year-old driver of the Jeep was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A toxicology report will be conducted on Baker to help determine if impairment played a role in this crash.