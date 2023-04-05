Driver killed in Murfreesboro crash, police suspect road rage as possible cause

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a crash on NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro Tuesday afternoon which police believe may be the result of road rage.

The Murfreesboro Police Department's Fatal Accident Crash team responded the scene of a collision between a yellow Chevrolet Camaro and a white GMC Yukon SUV at 3:51 p.m. near the I-840 off ramp on the eastbound side of NW Broad Street.

The driver of the Camaro died as a result of the crash, while the driver of the Yukon "suffered minor injuries," says Murfreesboro police.

The crash remains under investigation.