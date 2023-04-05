Watch Now
Driver killed in Murfreesboro crash, police suspect road rage as possible cause

Murfreesboro fatal crash Broad Street 4-4-23_MPD.jpg
Murfreesboro Police Department
MPD’s Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating a possible road rage incident that left a male driver of a Camaro dead in a crash on NW Broad St. Tuesday afternoon.
Posted at 9:31 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 22:31:19-04

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a crash on NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro Tuesday afternoon which police believe may be the result of road rage.

The Murfreesboro Police Department's Fatal Accident Crash team responded the scene of a collision between a yellow Chevrolet Camaro and a white GMC Yukon SUV at 3:51 p.m. near the I-840 off ramp on the eastbound side of NW Broad Street.

The driver of the Camaro died as a result of the crash, while the driver of the Yukon "suffered minor injuries," says Murfreesboro police.

The crash remains under investigation.

