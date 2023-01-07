Driver killed in single-car crash on I-24 East

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle car crash early Saturday morning on I-24 East between Briley Parkway and the I-65 split.

Metro Police report that the driver, a 45-year-old male, went off the left side of the roadway in a Ford F350 this morning around 2:30 a.m.

The Ford went into the center median, struck a pole and a overhead sign support before coming to a stop.

Officials say there were no signs of impairment at the scene of the crash.

The driver was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries and later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police are working to notify the victim's family. No other information is available at this time.