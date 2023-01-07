Watch Now
News

Actions

Driver killed in single-car crash on I-24 East

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-07 13:05:29-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle car crash early Saturday morning on I-24 East between Briley Parkway and the I-65 split.

Metro Police report that the driver, a 45-year-old male, went off the left side of the roadway in a Ford F350 this morning around 2:30 a.m.

The Ford went into the center median, struck a pole and a overhead sign support before coming to a stop.

Officials say there were no signs of impairment at the scene of the crash.

The driver was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries and later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police are working to notify the victim's family. No other information is available at this time.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap