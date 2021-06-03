Watch
Driver killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-24W; westbound lanes closed

Posted at 5:52 PM, Jun 03, 2021
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 24 West in Rutherford County involving two tractor-trailers.

The crash happened at the 78 mile marker of the interstate Thursday evening.

THP says the two trucks were traveling west on I-24 when one ran off the right side of the road, hitting an overhead sign. The sign then fell into the path of the other truck.

The driver lost control and the truck overturned and went off the right side of the road causing the driver to lose control and overturn traveling off the right side. It came to final rest on its right side. THP officials say the driver died at the scene.

