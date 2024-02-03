Driver runs into a group of bicyclists, resulting in a deadly crash Saturday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group of bicyclists was waiting for a traffic light to change on Medical Center Parkway on Saturday when a driver suddenly ran into them, killing one and injuring another.

Officials say around 11:50 a.m., the driver of a sedan swerved off the road, jumped a curb and ran into the group of bicyclists, who were stopped on a sidewalk at the intersection of Joe Knight Dr. and Medical Center Parkway.

The men were riding recumbent bikes, four-wheel bikes that allow you to pedal in a seated position. One of them was rushed to the Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital nearby, where he died. The other was injured, but is in stable condition, according to police.

The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating the crash, and wants to speak to any driver or witness who may have seen the accident take place or been in the area during the crash.

This is a developing story, and we will update you as soon as we have more information.