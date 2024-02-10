Driver runs over woman in a parking lot after an argument, killing her

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday at 1:45 a.m., 32-year-old Caroline Connor was in an argument with two people, a male driver and a female passenger, who were sitting in a car — a Mercury Sable Sedan — when suddenly the driver struck Connor at a high speed with the car.

Officials say the incident took place in the parking lot of Neely Meadows Apartments at 600 Cheyenne Boulevard in Madison. During the argument, the car was driven into the rear of the apartment complex, then it came back around to the front and ran into Connor.

Connor was on the hood of the car until it made a left turn onto Cheyenne Boulevard. Officials say she was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where she died.

Officials are asking anyone with more information about the car (should have damage to the hood and windshield) or the man and woman inside it to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. You can remain anonymous.