Driver shot during ‘road rage incident’ on I-65; Millersville police investigating

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Millersville police have asked the public’s help for information after a driver was shot during a “road rage incident” on Interstate 65.

Police said the shooting happened at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in southbound lanes, just south of exit 104.

According to police, the driver of a red cab semi-truck was in the lane next to a silver BMW convertible when that person allegedly fired a shot into the car. The bullet went through the passenger side door and struck the driver.

The victim was able to pull over and call 911. That person was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said they would release more information soon, pending further investigation.

Anyone who saw the incident or who may have information should contact the Millersville Police Department Dispatch at (615) 451-3838.