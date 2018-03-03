Driver Speeds Through Crash Scene, Hits Police Cars
8:05 PM, Mar 2, 2018
MADISON, Tenn. - While police officers responded to a crash in Madison, another driver sped through the scene hitting police vehicles then crashing into a ditch.
The initial crash happened at Myatt Drive and State Route 45.
According to police officials, another driver went through the cones blocking the road and hit two police cars, which had their lights on. The vehicle then hit at least one other car before crashing into a ditch.
No officers were injured in the crash, but the suspect was responsive, alert, and being transported to the hospital.