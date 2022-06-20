Driver, who killed Rutherford County child, charged with vehicular homicide

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities have charged a Murfreesboro man with multiple counts after a head-on collision in May that left a fifth grader dead and multiple people injured.

Murfreesboro Police Department officers arrested Eduardo Tejeda, 42, for the crash on Lascassas Pike. Police said toxicology reports show Tejeda was driving over the legal limit for alcohol. He is charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, three counts of vehicular assault, felony reckless endangerment, driving without a license and open container.

Police said Tejeda's car veered into the other lane, causing the crash.

He is in the Rutherford County Jail, with bond set at $177,000. His court hearing is set for Sept. 1.