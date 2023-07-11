Driver who may have witnessed murder at Old Hickory Lake sought by police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police detectives are attempting to identify the driver of a vehicle who may have witnessed a deadly shooting on July 1.

Members of the Homicide Unit are investigating the death of 29-year-old Guatemalan Fredy Adelso Batz Che, who was shot in the back of his neck while he was with family and friends at the lake. The shooting happened on Burnett Road near the Old Hickory Lake beach access, according to Metro police.

Batz Che was transported to Skyline Medical Center for treatment. He was pronounced dead at the hospital days after the shooting.

The driver of the silver Hyundai Sonata sedan "is wanted for questioning as they may have seen something with the vehicle being in the immediate area," says Metro police.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.