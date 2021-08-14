Drivers call for action after several crashes at a Murfreesboro Pike intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Drivers say the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Pin Hook road is becoming more and more dangerous.

It was Thursday evening when Esther Bailey-Bass pulled out her phone and took a picture of a crash near the intersection. She posted the picture online in hopes of inspiring action.

She says she's lived in Antioch for 15 years she no longer feels safe on the stretch of road, saying it's not safe to drive, bike or walk.

"At this particular intersection, I believe it's been at least three in the last five to six weeks, and that's a lot," Bailey- Bass said. "It weighs on resources, it's weighing on the limited resources of people who are working, whether they're working in the gig economy a part-time job, a full-time job or working at all."

So far this year, Metro Nashville Police officers have responded to three car crashes in the area. Due to a high volume of crashes and incidents throughout the city, officers no longer respond to minor crashes.

Bailey-Bass says she just wants there to be action to prevent crashes and potentially deaths on these roads. She says she knows she can't do it alone which is why she calling for help.

"When someone cannot cross the street, ride a bike that is an issue. I see it every day on my way to work, going to the grocery store, or wherever, where people are literally risking their lives to walk down a street to come to the grocery store and that is unacceptable to me."

According to data from the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security, Davidson County has 11,974 traffic crashes so far this year.

The data also shows of those crashes 60 were fatal and 3,863 caused injuries.