Drivers Experiencing Significant Delays After I-24 Cargo Fire
7:02 PM, Feb 26, 2018
JOELTON, Tenn. - Traffic has been backed up for several miles on Interstate 24 in the Joelton area after a cargo fire forced crews to block the roadway.
The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. Monday at milemarker 32 in the outgoing or westbound lanes.
Witnesses reported the vehicle was a tractor trailer hauling cars.
Details about exactly what happened were not available. It was not clear if the crash involved any other vehicles.
The right lane of westbound I-24 was blocked, with traffic backed up for nearly 10 miles. Drivers were being diverted off the interstate at Old Hickory Boulevard at the milemarker 40 exit and at the Highway 431 junction into Springfield and Joelton at milemarker 35.
Several side roads were also congested due to the additional detoured traffic.