NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Summer school starts this week for some Nashville students.

With that in mind, Metro Nashville Police Department officers are reminding drivers to slow down in some parts of town, starting June 2 until June 30.

There will be active school zones around 33 middle and elementary schools for several weeks.

MNPD said the best way to know if you're in one of those zones is if you see a crossing guard.